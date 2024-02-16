Forgotten ex-WWE talent announces return to Tony Khan’s promotion

A wrestler who once appeared in WWE recently revealed his plans to return to Tony Khan's promotion.

Zak Knight recently shared a post on X to declare his plan to return to AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor. The 32-year-old star was previously featured in a November 2011 episode of WWE Smackdown alongside Tom LaRuffa and Andy Baker. The three men lost a handicap match against the Big Show.

The brother of Saraya (aka Paige in WWE) made his ROH debut on December 20, 2023, defeating Peter Avalon in a singles competition. Knight picked up victories in ROH over Jon Cruz and Aaron Solo in January 2024, bringing his winning streak to 3-0.

Taking to X, he brought up his undefeated record in ROH and expressed interest in pursuing a title down the line.

"Guess who returns to America tomorrow (eyes emoji) Currently 3-0 in #ROH How many more people do I have to knockout to become a title contender!?" Knight wrote.

It remains to be seen whether Knight will receive a proper push in ROH.

Tony Khan helps former WWE Superstar Athena with "minion stuff" on ROH

After being released by WWE in 2021, Athena debuted in AEW at Double or Nothing 2022. She moved to AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor. She won the ROH Women's World Championship from Mercedes Martinez at Final Battle later that year.

Since then, Athena has remained undefeated as the promotion's world champion. She captured fan interest through her recent work involving her "minions in training," Lexy Nair and Billie Starkz. The self-proclaimed Minion Overlord recently revealed Tony Khan's support in developing her creativity.

In an interview with Lyric Swinton on Saturday Night's Main Event, she discussed collaborating with Tony Khan in ROH.

"None of this would happen without TK. It was really awesome to be able to be given the ball and the faith is given to me each and every week when I go to work. Tony and I work hand in hand with creating minion stuff."

Athena added that the development of the graduation ceremony segment from the November 30, 2023, episode of ROH on HonorClub.

"I remember telling him, 'We need a minion graduation.' He's like, 'I'm sorry, what?' I go, 'Yeah, we need a minion graduation.' He's like, 'Tell me how this is going to go. I am immensely intrigued.' He loved the idea. I had my first promo in a very long time out there. I remember sweating. I was like, 'I've been doing one takes backstage. I got this in the bag.' It's just an honor to be me." [H/T Fightful]

Athena is currently feuding with former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose, who slammed her through a table during a backstage interview in ROH.

