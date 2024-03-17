Forgotten ex-WWE talent returns to AEW Collision

A forgotten female star who once wrestled in WWE years ago and currently performs on Ring of Honor and AEW made her return for a title match on this week's episode of Collision.

The forgotten ex-WWE talent is Trish Adora. Trish currently performs on both Ring of Honor and AEW TV. She also once made an appearance in the Stamford-based promotion's developmental brand, NXT, on September 5, 2018, where she lost against Kairi Sane.

On the most recent episode of AEW Collision, Trish Adora got the opportunity to challenge Julia Hart for the TBS Women's Championship in a House Rules match. In a hard-fought battle, Adora failed to capture the title, unfortunately, and continued her series of losses for the past several weeks.

While the former WWE talent has been struggling to win on TV lately, her stablemates of The Infantry pulled off a major upset during the main event of the show, where they defeated House of Black in a tag team encounter.

With the win, they also advanced in the ongoing AEW Tag Team tournament quarterfinals. It remains to be seen what's next for The Infantry, especially Trish Adora.

