"My boss has a lot more money than his boss does" - Former AEW World Champion puts WWE legend Triple H on notice

Chris Jericho recently discussed an apparent disdain from Triple H and WWE towards AEW, going as far as to say his boss has more money that of The Game.

Triple H previously diminished the way AEW beat NXT during their head-to-head competition, which has been called the Wednesday Night Wars. During an interview, the King of Kings described NXT as a developmental brand, refuting its status as a third brand despite being pushed as such in 2019.

These comments prompted a reply from Chris Jericho. In an interview with Alex McCarthy for Inside the Ropes, he brazenly claimed there is more in AEW's coffers than WWE.

“We will continue to exist and I will tell you this, my boss has a lot more money than his boss does. A lot more. So you want to go to that and, we are not going anywhere, we will continue to grow. That isses them off and why wouldn’t it? They had a monopoly for so long and don’t like the fact that we exist and that’s fine. We don’t care that they exist, God bless them," Jericho said. (H/T Fightful)

Although they won't be in direct competition, AEW and NXT will share an event date this weekend. Both Worlds Collide and All Out will air on September 4th this Sunday.

Chris Jericho will face a former WWE Superstar this weekend at AEW All Out

The Lionheart will compete at this weekend's All Out event, where he will clash with a fellow WWE icon in Bryan Danielson.

The pair have been feuding in the faction war between the Jericho Appreciation Society against Eddie Kingston and the Blackpool Combat Club. Jericho even made Bryan submit with the Liontamer to win Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing.

They currently stand opposite one another with Daniel Garcia caught in the middle. After facing Bryan on two occasions, cracks started to show in Garcia's allegiance to the JAS, leading the Lionheart to challenge the American Dragon to a battle this weekend. Time will tell which former world champion will emerge victorious.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier