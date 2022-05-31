Jeff Hardy and former WWE star pulled from AEW Dynamite owing to injuries secured at Double or Nothing 2022

AEW stars Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole have been removed from what was supposed to be a ten-man tag team match this upcoming Wednesday at Dynamite in Los Angeles, California.

Hardy and Cole came off victorious in their respective matches last night at Double or Nothing 2022 in Las Vegas. The Charismatic Enigma teamed up with his brother, Matt Hardy, to outlast The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson). Meanwhile, the Panama City Playboy became the inaugural winner of the Owen Hart Foundation men's tournament when he defeated Samoa Joe in the finals.

The ten-man tag was scheduled during the pay-per-view and initially featured The Hardys (Matt and Jeff), Christian and AEW Tag Team Champions The Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasarus) against The Young Bucks, and Undisputed Elite (Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly).

However, according to F4Wonline, the bout has now become an eight-man tag match with Jeff and Adam getting excluded from the equation. No clear details were provided about their removal, but the report stated that Jeff "is likely nursing injuries."

So far, the eight-man tag has been the only official match scheduled for this upcoming Wednesday at the KIA Forum. Fans will have to wait and see which matches will be added to their Dynamite debut in the City of Angels.

Matt Hardy had nothing but amazement over Jeff Hardy's Swanton Bomb

Following the Las Vegas event, Matt Hardy took to Twitter to express his awe over the Swanton Bomb of his brother Jeff Hardy.

The older Hardy revealed that his younger brother made the risky move on the steel steps to Matt Jackson despite having a broken foot.

For now, it will be interesting to see what the real status of Adam and Jeff will be and if they will be featured in the program moving forward after the pull-out.

