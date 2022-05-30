"INSANITY!" – WWE veteran details surprising fact about Jeff Hardy's Swanton Bomb against The Young Bucks at AEW Double or Nothing

At AEW Double or Nothing, Matt and Jeff Hardy faced and defeated The Young Bucks in a great tag team match.

One of the talking points was Jeff's Swanton Bomb on top of a steel step placed outside the ring. Matt has now revealed a surprising fact about the maneuver.

Taking to Twitter, Matt claimed that his brother pulled off the very same move with a broken boot, as he still managed to make the perfect landing:

Jeff did this with a #BROKEN boot, INSANITY! #AEWDoN

The Hardys have been feuding against The Young Bucks for weeks. The two teams went back and forth in the lead-up to Double or Nothing.

Matt and Nick Jackson also cosplayed as The Hardys and walked out with Gangrel this past weekend. However, things took an ugly turn as The Bucks assaulted the WWE Attitude Era legend after their match on Rampage.

What could be in store for Matt and Jeff Hardy next in AEW?

A win over former AEW World Tag Team Champions was massive for both Matt and Jeff Hardy. It could lead to bigger things for the two former WWE stars.

While speaking on Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Matt Hardy said:

"Our goal here in AEW is to cement our legacy. The first business we want to conduct is winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship," Matt said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

He further teased the idea of The Hardys challenging for the IWGP Tag Team Championships:

"On top of that, I’d love to win the AAA, I’d love to win the Ring of Honor, I’d love to win the New Japan titles. We’ll win them all, man. We really want to cement our legacy as the legit GOATs, one of the greatest of all time."

It remains to be seen if The Hardys could slowly insert themselves into the AEW World Tag Team Championship picture.

