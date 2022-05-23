"We'll win them all" - AEW star Matt Hardy teases plans of winning major tag team championships with Jeff Hardy

Matt Hardy recently teased his plans to tag team championships in different promotions along with Jeff Hardy.

The Hardys have won several tag team championships across different major wrestling promotions such as WWE and TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling). They also won tag team titles in independent promotions like OMEGA, MCW Pro Wrestling, and All-Star Wrestling.

With regards to the ROH Tag Team Championships, they already held the title by winning their debut on March 4, 2017, at Manhattan Mayhem VI by beating The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson).

During an interview with Freddie Prinze Jr. on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Matt Hardy said that their goal while currently wrestling in AEW is to win its' tag team titles.

"Our goal here in AEW is to cement our legacy. The first business we want to conduct is winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship," Matt said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The Broken One then added that they want to add the AAA, ROH, and NJPW Tag Titles to their kitty to cement themselves as the greatest tag team of all time.

"On top of that, I’d love to win the AAA, I’d love to win the Ring of Honor, I’d love to win the New Japan titles. We’ll win them all, man. We really want to cement our legacy as the legit GOATs, one of the greatest of all time."

Last week on Dynamite, The Hardys were assaulted by The Young Bucks and The Undisputed Elite, with the Bucks hitting the BTE Trigger on Matt Hardy.

Jeff and Matt Hardy will go toe-to-toe against Matt and Nick Jackson at Double or Nothing

As a result of last Wednesday's attack, a match between the two storied tag-teams, The Hardys and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), will now take place at Double or Nothing 2022 on May 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The rivalry started to gain traction when The Bucks confronted The Hardys after Jeff's win against Bobby Fish on May 4 Dynamite in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifiers.

The duo also got involved in several backstage altercations, most notably on Episode 307 of Being the Elite. As the build-up continues going into their match, it will be interesting to see how Matt and Jeff respond to The Young Bucks' attack on Dynamite.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Debottam Saha