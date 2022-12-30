Two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion William Regal has officially confirmed his departure from AEW as the veteran is set to reunite with Triple H.

William Regal's departure was unofficially confirmed many weeks ago, as Tony Khan confirmed that the former European Champion wanted to return to his old stomping grounds.

His exit came on the back of William Regal's significant involvement in the AEW World Championship storyline between Jon Moxley and MJF. The former NXT General Manager betrayed his fellow Blackpool Combat Club member to help the Salt of the Earth capture the title.

Weeks later, MJF struck Regal in the back of the head with the Dynamite Diamond Ring to write him out of action. Days later, it was reported that Regal was headed back to WWE.

William Regal officially confirmed his exit on Twitter in two tweets.

"Yesterday was my last official day with @AEW. I’d like to thank @TonyKhan, Megha and all the hard working crew. Contrary to people who’ve never spoken to me or have their information from people who don’t know me or are trying to make themselves noticed,I had a lovely time..(1/2)"

".(2/2) ….working there and had a great time. Lots of talented Wrestlers, and lovely people to work for. To my fellow BCC members, it was a special, albeit brief few months but it cemented our already strong friendship. To everyone there, thank you for welcoming me. Best wishes."

If reports are to be believed, William Regal will enjoy a much more pivotal role in WWE this time around, as Triple H intends to have him as a Senior Vice President.

