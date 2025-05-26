Former AEW champion breaks down in tears after Double or Nothing 2025

A former AEW World Champion shed some tears after a massive win at Double or Nothing 2025. The star also explained what this win means to him.
Former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page broke down in tears. At Double or Nothing 2025, Hangman defeated Will Ospreay to win the 2025 men's Owen Hart Cup. Page will now challenge for the world title at All In Texas. During the post-show media scrum, Hangman got emotional about his big win.
Right after showing up at the media scrum, Hangman Page broke down in tears and explained how this win means the world to him, as he doubted himself about winning the world title again:
"Well, this means so much to me. These past two years have been so difficult and recently MJF said to me that he thought deep down I was afraid that I would never win the world championship again and he's right. I've been afraid that I would never hold the world championship again or even come close and this is as close as I've been in three years now and this means the world to me." [0:18 - 1:08]
Moving forward, fans will have to wait and see if Hangman Page manages to win the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley at All In Texas 2025.