Former AEW champion comments on leaving the company to join WWE: “It’s time to close that chapter"

A former World Champion in AEW opened up on the decision to leave Tony Khan's promotion and join the WWE. The popular star made the surprising move earlier this year.The former AEW Women's World Champion, Blake Monroe (fka Mariah May) left Tony Khan's promotion earlier this year to eventually sign with the WWE in June. Blake had a memorable run in All Elite Wrestling for two years, and she wrestled her last match at Revolution 2025 in March. Monroe is currently a top star in NXT.Speaking with Bully Ray on Busted Open After Dark recently, Blake Monroe reflected on her decision to jump ship despite a great All Elite run. The erstwhile Mariah May admitted that she did everything she needed to, and it was time to close the chapter:&quot;I really sat and thought about it, and it was really really tough decision but it just came down to, 'I did everything I needed to do, I feel like I told a great story. I feel like I made people feel something, and it's time to close that chapter.' And it's time to start a new one, and like getting a new name, a whole new experience. And like I said there are so many women here. Like women's wrestling is very important in WWE and that's something, as a woman, I want to be a part of.&quot; WWE Superstar says her AEW version has diedThe WWE Superstar, Blake Monroe claimed that her previous name, Mariah May died with her AEW exit. Speaking on Busted Open, Monroe said Mariah also revealed that Mariah is her real name:&quot;If you’re familiar with my prior name, I feel like it was the end of a story, and I cherish that. It’s kind of cool that she died, and that’s done. Mariah is my real name, and I wish I had never used that in wrestling because it’s weird.&quot;Meanwhile, Blake Monroe continues to be a top star in NXT, and only time will tell what's next for her.Please credit 'Busted Open' and H/T 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' if taking quotes from the first part of this article.