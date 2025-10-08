"It's kind of cool that she died" - Mariah May makes a huge AEW declaration 

Former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May joined WWE earlier this year. Her name in the Stamford-based company is Blake Monroe, and she is adored by fans worldwide. If she plays her cards right, she might become NXT Women's Champion soon.The Glamour was recently interviewed by wrestling veteran Bully Ray on Busted Open. In this conversation, she reflected on her Mariah May moniker. The 27-year-old said that she is glad her previous name is 'dead'. She likes being called Blake Monroe in WWE. Furthermore, she wants to become a megastar with her new name.&quot;If you’re familiar with my prior name, I feel like it was the end of a story, and I cherish that. It’s kind of cool that she died, and that’s done. Mariah is my real name, and I wish I had never used that in wrestling because it’s weird. I did it and can’t change it. The chance to start something new, and with WWE, we’re going to make this new thing and make it a megastar. Week by week, we do that. I love it, and it’s a tribute to my niece,&quot; she said. [H/T: Fightful] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFormer AEW star Mariah May on women's wrestling in WWEIn the above interview, Blake Monroe said that women's wrestling is very important for WWE. She wants to be an active part of the division and enjoys being challenged.&quot;Getting a new name and a whole new experience. There are so many women here. Women’s wrestling is very important in WWE. As a woman, that’s something I want to be a part of. All these different matches and possibilities, to me, it was a great deal. It was a challenge, and I want a challenge,” the former Mariah May said.Only time will tell what the future holds for Blake Monroe. She has the look of a megastar and is a worthy world championship contender.