3 surprises Triple H might have in store for WWE SmackDown before Crown Jewel

WWE presents one of the biggest PLEs of the year, Crown Jewel, this Saturday. Ahead of Crown Jewel, the company takes over Perth, beginning the weekend with Friday Night SmackDown.

The show has steadily improved in quality over the past few weeks, and while there is still a lot of work to be done, ahead of Crown Jewel, and given that it is the start of a major weekend in Perth, Triple H may have more up his sleeve than steady revival and progression.

Perth may be in for some special treats this Friday, and in this article, we shall discuss three surprises Triple H could deliver on the SmackDown before Crown Jewel.

#3 The Street Profits break-up after a shocking heel turn

Tension and dissension sown by The Wyatt Sicks between Anfelo Dawkins and Montez Ford has been evident over the past few months, and it may manifest itself into a massive heel turn this Friday on SmackDown if The Street Profits fail to win back the WWE Tag Team Championships in their scheduled title match.

The Street Profits have been together since 2017 and have been together as a team on the main roster ever since their debut in 2019. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins both have major singles potential, and Ford, in particular, can be a top babyface in WWE for years to come. The time to pull the trigger is now, and that may mean that Dawkins turns on Ford this week on SmackDown.

#2 A TNA Superstar answers Sami Zayn's United States Championship Open Challenge

This week's SmackDown will once again feature Sami Zayn defending the United States Championship in an open challenge, something which has been the best part of SmackDown and a major factor in revitalising the blue brand and its direction in recent weeks. As such, it would be foolish to surprise fans with Zayn losing the title.

However, with the WWE-TNA partnership in full swing, WWE may choose to have a TNA contracted wrestler answer Zayn's open challenge, especially if it is someone with a rich past with Sami Zayn or the US Title. Alternatively, it could be someone WWE may be looking at as a major prospect in the long term, too. From Matt Cardona to Leon Slater to Jeff Hardy, there are endless options, and even if it does not happen this week, Triple H could certainly explore this idea.

#1 Seth Rollins arrives to confront Cody Rhodes on SmackDown

Seth Rollins didn't have much screen time on RAW this week, despite being the World Heavyweight Champion and having one of the biggest matches of his career against Cody Rhodes scheduled this Saturday at Crown Jewel.

But the decision made sense: Rollins isn't in the mental state to go out and do the long promo and talk unnecessarily; he is anxious, paranoid, and insecure. That translated to a brilliant backstage segment with Paul Heyman, too, which really forced the WWE Universe to think about what may be in store for Rollins' immediate and long-term future. Cody Rhodes, meanwhile, wasn't seen on RAW at all this week.

After Seth Rollins cost Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes in tag team action last Friday, he may arrive once again, this time to confront The American Nightmare one final time ahead of their highly anticipated match, which is already one of the most highly anticipated matches of the year and is guaranteed to be one of the best ones of the year, too. Cody and Seth's interactions over the past few weeks have been pure gold, and Triple H's golden boys need to face off one final time before Crown Jewel.

