  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Triple H may have subtly confirmed beloved WWE tag team will break up on SmackDown next week

Triple H may have subtly confirmed beloved WWE tag team will break up on SmackDown next week

By Tathya Sachdev
Modified Oct 04, 2025 09:42 GMT
WWE - Wrestlepalooza - Source: Getty
WWE - Wrestlepalooza - Source: Getty

The Wyatt Sicks have seeded tension and dissension between Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins over the past few months, and that continued this week on SmackDown, ahead of their WWE Tag Team Championship title defense next Friday.

Ad

In a backstage segment last night, The Street Profits, alongside B-Fab, acknowledged their differences and committed to overcoming them, stating that next week, they won't just be fighting for the titles, but for each other.

But at this point, regardless of what Dawkins and Ford may say to each other or return to themselves, it is hard to believe one could happen without the other. Unless The Street Profits win the WWE Tag Team Championships next Friday in Perth, we may witness a monumental breakup on SmackDown next week.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have been together since their NXT days, forming The Street Profits in 2017. Upon their arrival on the main roster, they swiftly shot to fame and became crowd favorites, becoming multiple-time tag team champions.

However, the pandemic halted their momentum, and injuries as well as poor presentation halted their momentum. When The Usos became Undisputed Tag Team Champions, that also felt like a major blow to the ceiling that other tag teams had had for the longest time.

Ad

The situation is different now, but in an ultra-competitive division, when the Wyatt Sicks hold the titles and employ psychological warfare to this degree, it can be tough to once again get back to the top.

From a booking perspective, this allows Triple H to finally commit to a break-up for once, and one that, despite The Street Profits' chemistry and success, has been a long time coming.

Street Profits may have run their course as a tag team, and that could mean something for SmackDown next week

Ever since their arrival on the main roster, fans couldn't help but take notice of the charisma and athleticism that Montez Ford possesses. Angelo Dawkins continued to impress more with time as well, and a singles run for each of them, especially Ford, always remained an enticing prospect.

Ad

Since Triple H took over WWE Creative, WWE has had massive stars with unprecedented support, and, understandably, he has avoided breaking up The Street Profits to avoid them getting lost in the shuffle.

At a time when most of these massive stars are now around 40, it may be time for Paul Levesque to take the plunge and finally push some of his NXT darlings into more prominent spots, especially on SmackDown.

The SmackDown tag team division is rife with such NXT/indie darlings with incredible work rate, and with Dawkins and Ford, with all their experience, still only in their mid-30s, now may be the time for Triple H to finally go all-in and make that bet. That may manifest itself into a massive break-up as soon as next week.

About the author
Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.

Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.

CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."

Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!

Quick Links

Edited by Tathya Sachdev
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications