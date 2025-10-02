Recently-signed WWE star breaks silence after being sidelined: "I would rather not"

A fresh WWE star was absent on television this week after a hard-fought match last week. She has since broken her silence regarding being sidelined for an important angle. At NXT No Mercy, Blake Monroe faced off against Jordynne Grace in a Weaponized Steel Cage match. Monroe, who was one of the prized free agent signings by Triple H and Shawn Michaels this year, suffered a loss following a brutal match. &quot;The Glamour&quot; was not on NXT this past Tuesday, which prompted a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, to call her absence from Team NXT for their match against TNA Wrestling at Showdown &quot;disgraceful.&quot; However, Monroe has a simple explanation for not being on television this week. &quot;I would rather not touch anyone in TNA. Thank you,&quot; Monroe tweeted. Blake Monroe arrived in WWE four months ago after a two-year stint in AEW as Mariah May. She won't be part of Team NXT, which features NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne, Jaida Parker, Sol Ruca and Lola Vice. They will battle Team TNA's Kelani Jordan, Jessie McKay, Cassie Lee and Mara Sade. WWE changed name of NXT event from Invasion to ShowdownNXT vs. TNA Showdown is scheduled for October 7 as a special episode of NXT on The CW. It was previously called NXT-TNA Invasion before backlash from Israel forced WWE's hands to change the name of the event.While Invasion has been used as a WWE event before, October 7 is the date of Hamas' attack on Israel two years ago. The company obliged, so they came up with an appropriate solution.Here's the match card for next week's show: Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans and Myles Borne vs. Mike Santana, Moose, Leon Slater and Frankie Kazarian in a 4-on-4 Survivor Series match. Jacy Jayne, Jaida Parker, Sol Ruca and Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan, Jessie McKay, Cassie Lee and Mara Sade in a 4-on-4 Survivor Series match.Matt and Jeff Hardy vs. Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin of DarkState for the TNA World and NXT Tag Team Championships with Cutler James and Saquon Shugars banned from ringside. Ethan Page vs. Mustafa Ali for the NXT North American Championship.