  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Mariah May
  • Recently-signed WWE star breaks silence after being sidelined: "I would rather not"

Recently-signed WWE star breaks silence after being sidelined: "I would rather not"

By JP David
Modified Oct 02, 2025 11:35 GMT
Triple H and Shawn Michaels. (Photo: WWE.com)
Triple H and Shawn Michaels. (Photo: WWE.com)

A fresh WWE star was absent on television this week after a hard-fought match last week. She has since broken her silence regarding being sidelined for an important angle.

Ad

At NXT No Mercy, Blake Monroe faced off against Jordynne Grace in a Weaponized Steel Cage match. Monroe, who was one of the prized free agent signings by Triple H and Shawn Michaels this year, suffered a loss following a brutal match.

"The Glamour" was not on NXT this past Tuesday, which prompted a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, to call her absence from Team NXT for their match against TNA Wrestling at Showdown "disgraceful." However, Monroe has a simple explanation for not being on television this week.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I would rather not touch anyone in TNA. Thank you," Monroe tweeted.
Ad

Blake Monroe arrived in WWE four months ago after a two-year stint in AEW as Mariah May. She won't be part of Team NXT, which features NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne, Jaida Parker, Sol Ruca and Lola Vice. They will battle Team TNA's Kelani Jordan, Jessie McKay, Cassie Lee and Mara Sade.

WWE changed name of NXT event from Invasion to Showdown

NXT vs. TNA Showdown is scheduled for October 7 as a special episode of NXT on The CW. It was previously called NXT-TNA Invasion before backlash from Israel forced WWE's hands to change the name of the event.

Ad

While Invasion has been used as a WWE event before, October 7 is the date of Hamas' attack on Israel two years ago. The company obliged, so they came up with an appropriate solution.

Here's the match card for next week's show:

  • Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans and Myles Borne vs. Mike Santana, Moose, Leon Slater and Frankie Kazarian in a 4-on-4 Survivor Series match.
  • Jacy Jayne, Jaida Parker, Sol Ruca and Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan, Jessie McKay, Cassie Lee and Mara Sade in a 4-on-4 Survivor Series match.
  • Matt and Jeff Hardy vs. Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin of DarkState for the TNA World and NXT Tag Team Championships with Cutler James and Saquon Shugars banned from ringside.
  • Ethan Page vs. Mustafa Ali for the NXT North American Championship.
About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by JP David
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications