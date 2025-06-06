Mariah May officially inks a new deal with major company following surprise WWE debut

Mariah May has officially signed a deal with a popular talent agency. This comes after she made a surprising WWE debut on NXT this week.

The Glamour parted ways with AEW not too long ago and immediately jumped ship to the competition, which was expected. However, her showing up on the black and silver brand last Tuesday was a huge shock, as people didn't expect it to happen that quickly. Her name was not mentioned at all, which means WWE could change it.

Deadline broke the news that Mariah May signed with Paradigm for representation in all areas. The 26-year-old star will be able to expand her career in film and TV under the deal while also focusing on branding. Paradigm said the following about May:

“She brings a rare combination of in-ring credibility, screen presence, and crossover appeal. With growing influence across fashion, digital platforms, and television, she is uniquely positioned for expansion into scripted and unscripted entertainment.”

Other women who joined the talent agency include Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, Jade Cargill, and Alexa Bliss.

Paradigm said it's excited to have Mariah May on its roster

The talent agency recently issued a statement on Instagram, welcoming the new NXT star. Paradigm said it's excited to have her as part of its roster.

"Paradigm is excited to welcome Mariah May to the roster. With her standout presence in WWE and a growing reputation as one of wrestling’s rising stars, she’s poised to make a major impact both in and out of the ring."

Mariah made a surprise appearance on NXT during Jacy Jayne's in-ring segment, which also featured a brawl between multiple women. She proclaimed herself to be the next NXT Women's Champion.

When Ricky Saints debuted, WWE didn't mention his name either until the following week. It'll be interesting to see what Mariah's new name will be.

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



