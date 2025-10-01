NXT x TNA: Ava officially chooses her Team Captains

WWE and TNA are set to collide next week. Ava finally chose her team captains for next week.TNA has been growing tired of NXT disrespecting their promotion. Hence, last week on the black and silver brand, several TNA talent showed up for the title vs. title match between Trick Williams and Oba Femi. After Trick slapped Mike Santana, all hell broke loose as stars from NXT and TNA got into a brawl. At NXT No Mercy 2025, Ava announced that on October 7, there would be an event called Invasion, where there would be two Survivor Series-style matches - one for the men and one for the women. Tonight on the black and silver brand, Ricky Saints kicked off the show, where he addressed his win from No Mercy. However, he was soon interrupted by Jacy Jayne.The NXT Women's Champion reminded him that they have bigger things to worry about. The Rock's daughter soon interrupted them and agreed with Jacy's sentiments. The GM of the black and silver brand then revealed that Ricky Saints and Jacy Jayne are captains of their respective teams, and they will get to decide who is on their teams. She also said that she needs the best men and women on Team NXT.Ava also announced a title vs title match for next weekDarkstate has been a dominant force in NXT. They recently also captured the Tag Team Titles and established themselves as one of the best factions on the black and silver brand. On the other hand, The Hardy Boyz have been successful since returning to TNA. They even won the TNA Tag Titles recently.At NXT No Mercy, Ava also announced that Darkstate would face off against The Hardy Boyz at Invasion in a title vs. title matchIt will be interesting to see who will come out on top in this showdown.