  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • NXT x TNA: Ava officially chooses her Team Captains

NXT x TNA: Ava officially chooses her Team Captains

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 01, 2025 00:37 GMT
Ava
Ava is the NXT GM (source: WWE.com)

WWE and TNA are set to collide next week. Ava finally chose her team captains for next week.

Ad

TNA has been growing tired of NXT disrespecting their promotion. Hence, last week on the black and silver brand, several TNA talent showed up for the title vs. title match between Trick Williams and Oba Femi. After Trick slapped Mike Santana, all hell broke loose as stars from NXT and TNA got into a brawl. At NXT No Mercy 2025, Ava announced that on October 7, there would be an event called Invasion, where there would be two Survivor Series-style matches - one for the men and one for the women. Tonight on the black and silver brand, Ricky Saints kicked off the show, where he addressed his win from No Mercy. However, he was soon interrupted by Jacy Jayne.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The NXT Women's Champion reminded him that they have bigger things to worry about. The Rock's daughter soon interrupted them and agreed with Jacy's sentiments. The GM of the black and silver brand then revealed that Ricky Saints and Jacy Jayne are captains of their respective teams, and they will get to decide who is on their teams. She also said that she needs the best men and women on Team NXT.

Ad
Ad

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Ava also announced a title vs title match for next week

Darkstate has been a dominant force in NXT. They recently also captured the Tag Team Titles and established themselves as one of the best factions on the black and silver brand. On the other hand, The Hardy Boyz have been successful since returning to TNA. They even won the TNA Tag Titles recently.

Ad

At NXT No Mercy, Ava also announced that Darkstate would face off against The Hardy Boyz at Invasion in a title vs. title match

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top in this showdown.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications