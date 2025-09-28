  • home icon
  Ava discusses "extremely fractured" TNA-WWE relationship; makes huge announcement

Ava discusses "extremely fractured" TNA-WWE relationship; makes huge announcement

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 28, 2025 01:19 GMT
Ava
Ava is the GM of NXT (source: WWE.com)

Ava just addressed WWE's recent partnership with TNA. She also made a huge announcement for a major show.

WWE recently formed a partnership with TNA Wrestling, which allowed stars from both brands to show up in cross-promotional matches. As a result, Trick Williams competed for and won the TNA World Championship. However, several TNA stars have not been happy that a WWE star held their top title. This week on NXT, Tick Williams and Oba Femi were set to compete in a winner-takes-all match. Given the importance of this match, several TNA stars were in attendance. During the match, Trick confronted Mike Santana, who was on commentary, and slapped him. As a result, they started brawling, which prompted the other TNA stars to storm the ring. A brawl then broke out between stars of both promotions.

Tonight, during NXT No Mercy, Ava addressed the "extremely fractured" relationship between TNA and WWE. She said she spoke to Santino Marella for hours and finally came to a solution. The NXT GM revealed that on October 7, NXT and TNA will come together for an event called Invasion. The two brands will compete in two Survivor Series-style matches - one for the men and one for the women. She also said that she and Santino will make their picks for their respective teams this week. She also announced that NXT Tag Champions Darkstate will face TNA Tag Champions The Hardy Boyz in a winner-takes-all match, while Oba Femi will take on Trick Williams with everybody banned from ringside.

The Rock opened up about Ava's career

Being The Rock's daughter couldn't be easy for Ava, as fans had a lot of expectations of her. While she started as an in-ring performer, she has settled into her role as NXT GM for the past couple of years. She has excelled in this role compared to her in-ring career.

During an interview with MTV UK, The Rock was asked how proud he was of his daughter. The Great One explained that he is proud of his daughter for wanting to carve her own path.

"I grew up in wrestling, she was born into it too, just like I was and when she said, 'I wanna do what you do'...but the difference is, it's why I get emotional, she's like, 'I wanna do what you do, but I wanna carve my own path.' That's a difference. You know it's easy for any kid who wants to come up and do what their parents are doing maybe it's not overt, but to utilize the influence. It never happened, I never got that call. Like, 'Hey could you call someone?' I never got that call, and that's the truth, and that's the thing that makes me proud," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Ava will return to the ring again.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

