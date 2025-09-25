The Rock tears up as he reveals the truth about Ava's WWE career

The Rock recently teared up while talking about his daughter, Ava's, WWE career. Ava, whose real name is Simone Johnson, signed with WWE in 2020 and made her debut on NXT two years later.Currently, she serves as the on-screen General Manager on NXT and has embraced the role. During an interview with MTV UK at the special screening of The Smashing Machine, The Rock was asked how proud he was of his daughter.The Brahma Bull said he was very proud of Ava before tearing up and taking a pause. He then revealed why he felt that way.&quot;I grew up in wrestling, she was born into it too, just like I was and when she said, 'I wanna do what you do'...but the difference is, it's why I get emotional, she's like, 'I wanna do what you do, but I wanna carve my own path.' That's a difference,&quot; he said.The decorated WWE star then said that this was a &quot;big deal&quot; when he heard it.&quot;You know it's easy for any kid who wants to come up and do what their parents are doing maybe it's not overt, but to utilize the influence. It never happened, I never got that call. Like, 'Hey could you call someone?' I never got that call, and that's the truth, and that's the thing that makes me proud,&quot; he added.You can watch the video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThere have been accusations against Ava that she used her father's influence to kickstart her career in WWE. But according to The Great One, that was never the case, as she wanted to blaze her own trail.The Rock's last WWE appearanceThe Rock was a big part of WWE's programming last year heading into WrestleMania XL. He even teamed up with Roman Reigns to compete in a tag team match on the Show of Shows against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.Then earlier this year, he appeared at Elimination Chamber and oversaw John Cena's heel turn while beating down Rhodes. It was expected that he would again play a big role at WrestleMania and in the overall story of Cena being a heel.However, the WWE icon didn't show up at WrestleMania 41 and has been away from WWE TV since then. With him recently shedding weight for a new Hollywood role, it remains to be seen whether fans will get to see The Rock in WWE anytime soon.If you use quotes from this article, please credit MTV UK and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.