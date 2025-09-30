  • home icon
WWE renames upcoming event following backlash - Reports

By Robert Lentini
Modified Sep 30, 2025 23:27 GMT
The promotion has reportedly made a major change.
The promotion has reportedly made a major change. [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE has reportedly decided to rename an upcoming event due to backlash. The promotion is coming off a very successful Wrestlepalooza event earlier this month.

WWE has an NXT vs. TNA event planned for October 7, 2025. Initially, the event was called Invasion, a nod to the 2001 PLE that featured WWE vs. WCW. However, the company was called out for "extreme insensitivity" by Israeli publication Israel Hayom, as October 7 is the anniversary of when Hamas attacked Israel.

According to WrestleVotes, the promotion has decided to change the name of the event following the backlash. The TNA vs. NXT event will now be called "Showdown" instead of Invasion.

The promotion is also heading to WWE Crown Jewel on October 11. The PLE will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are scheduled to battle for the Crown Jewel Championship at the PLE next month. John Cena will be squaring off against AJ Styles, and it was announced last night that The Kabuki Warriors will be facing Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at the PLE.

WWE Hall of Famer discusses a major Vince McMahon decision during the Monday Night Wars

Wrestling veteran Teddy Long recently commented on Vince McMahon's decision not to change the time of RAW while the company was losing the ratings battle to WCW Nitro back in the day.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long stated that McMahon didn't change the time of the show because he did not want to give his competition any more ammunition to take him down.

"Well, you don't do that, Bill. And the reason why [is because] you don't give the competition your ammunition to shoot you. Don't let the competition ever know what you're thinking. That's the worst thing in the world to do. If you go head-to-head with them, then now you're letting the competition think, well, they might be a little scared of us," Long said.
You can check out the Hall of Famer's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see what the promotion has in store for fans at NXT Showdown on October 7.

Edited by Robert Lentini
