"You Don't Do That" - WWE Hall of Famer backs Vince McMahon's decision during the Monday Night Wars (Exclusive)

The Attitude Era is often remembered as one of the best eras of WWE, with the product being at the top of its popularity during the time. Part of the reason that made the Attitude Era so successful was the Monday Night Wars with WCW, which pushed both promotions to churn out quality content.

Ad

For the uninitiated, the Monday Night Wars referred to WCW's Monday Nitro and WWF RAW going head-to-head at the same time on television. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, who was part of the company during and beyond the Monday Night Wars, appreciated Vince McMahon's decision-making during that time.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, co-host Mac Davis questioned if Vince McMahon would change the timing of a show to avoid any clashes like Tony Khan did with All Out. Bill Apter reminded him that even when WCW was winning the Monday Night Wars, Vince never changed the time.

Ad

Trending

"Keep in mind that when WCW was winning the Monday Night Wars, McMahon never changed his time or anything," Apter said.

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Teddy Long agreed with Bill and backed McMahon's decision.

"Well, you don't do that, Bill. And the reason why [is because] you don't give the competition your ammunition to shoot you. Don't let the competition ever know what you're thinking. That's the worst thing in the world to do. If you go head-to-head with them, then now you're letting the competition think, well, they might be a little scared of us." Long said.

Ad

Ad

The Monday Night Wars between WCW and WWE lasted for almost six years, from September 1995 to March 2001. It would ultimately end as WCW faced financial troubles before being bought by WWE. This would lead to the infamous WCW invasion angle led by Shane McMahon.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!