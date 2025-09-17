"You Don't Do That" - WWE Hall of Famer backs Vince McMahon's decision during the Monday Night Wars (Exclusive)

The Attitude Era is often remembered as one of the best eras of WWE, with the product being at the top of its popularity during the time. Part of the reason that made the Attitude Era so successful was the Monday Night Wars with WCW, which pushed both promotions to churn out quality content.
For the uninitiated, the Monday Night Wars referred to WCW's Monday Nitro and WWF RAW going head-to-head at the same time on television. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, who was part of the company during and beyond the Monday Night Wars, appreciated Vince McMahon's decision-making during that time.
On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, co-host Mac Davis questioned if Vince McMahon would change the timing of a show to avoid any clashes like Tony Khan did with All Out. Bill Apter reminded him that even when WCW was winning the Monday Night Wars, Vince never changed the time.
"Keep in mind that when WCW was winning the Monday Night Wars, McMahon never changed his time or anything," Apter said.
WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!
Teddy Long agreed with Bill and backed McMahon's decision.
"Well, you don't do that, Bill. And the reason why [is because] you don't give the competition your ammunition to shoot you. Don't let the competition ever know what you're thinking. That's the worst thing in the world to do. If you go head-to-head with them, then now you're letting the competition think, well, they might be a little scared of us." Long said.
The Monday Night Wars between WCW and WWE lasted for almost six years, from September 1995 to March 2001. It would ultimately end as WCW faced financial troubles before being bought by WWE. This would lead to the infamous WCW invasion angle led by Shane McMahon.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.
How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!