WWE slammed for "extreme insensitivity"

WWE has been slammed for extreme insensitivity. The promotion has come under fire recently for its decisions, and it looks like they cannot catch a break at the moment.

Last week following a brawl between NXT and TNA stars on WWE's developmental show, the promotion made a major announcement. WWE decided to bring back the Invasion event, which will be held on October 7 and will feature talent from both brands.

This brought back a lot of memories for fans, as the Invasion name for an event was used in 2001 during WCW's invasion storyline with WWE. However, the decision to bring back the name and the date on which the NXT special will be held has led to criticism.

A report from Israeli publication Israel Hayom has called out WWE for picking the name Invasion and selecting October 7 as the date. The report notes that October 7 is the anniversary of when Hamas attacked Israel, killing both Israeli and American citizens in the process, in 2023.

"The choice of the name and the date – a day when Israel commemorates the memory of the massacre from October 7, 2023 – is viewed as extreme insensitivity," the report notes.

The report also questions who made the decision within WWE and says that the selection of the name and date "prompts reflection." The TKO group owns WWE, with Nick Khan as its President while Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of the promotion.

"The term Invasion, on such a sensitive date, which directly recalls the infiltration of Hamas terrorists into the southern communities and the mass killings of Israelis and Americans, raises questions about who in the organization is responsible for this preposterous decision," the report added. [H/T: Israel Hayom]

The Israel Hayom report points out CM Punk and Sami Zayn wearing attire featuring the colors of the Palestine Liberation Organization and mentions that WWE management has repeatedly disregarded the criticism from the Israeli audience.

WWE faced backlash for Saudi WrestleMania announcement

A few weeks ago, WWE announced that WrestleMania 43 will be held in Saudi Arabia. WWE' CCO Triple H made the announcement in Las Vegas in the presence of WWE stars.

However, the move received immense backlash from fans online. Then, during the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event, fans in attendance heavily booed as the video package of the announcement aired.

Chants of "You sold out" echoed in the arena as fans let their displeasure known.

