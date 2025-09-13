Fans show their anger at WWE Worlds Collide

Fans have shown their anger at WWE during the AAA's Worlds Collide event. While the event, which involved plenty of WWE stars, was well received, the fan disapproval stems from WWE's recent announcement.On Friday, the sports entertainment juggernaut announced that WrestleMania 43 will be heading to Saudi Arabia. As soon as the news broke out, fans online called out WWE for the move as the promotion received intense backlash. It turns out that the disgruntled fans weren't only online. During the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event in Las Vegas, fans booed a video hyping up WrestleMania 43 being held in Saudi Arabia. The booing was also accompanied by chants of &quot;You sold out&quot; directed at the promo as fans made their disapproval known.You can watch the video below:WWE's historic announcement hasn't been well received by the fans so far. With next year's Royal Rumble already scheduled for Saudi, fans haven't taken too kindly to the WrestleMania 43 news.A few months ago, WWE also announced that WrestleMania will return to Las Vegas next year, with the city recently hosting WrestleMania 41. This happened despite New Orleans being scheduled to host the Show of Shows in 2026.WWE had planned WrestleMania in Saudi for 2028WWE had originally planned to hold WrestleMania 44 in Saudi Arabia in 2028. However, according to a report from Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), Chairman of Saudi's General Entertainment Authority Turki Al-Sheikh pushed those plans forward.He wanted WrestleMania in the Gulf nation in 2027 as part of celebrations for Saudi's 300th anniversary. Dave Meltzer noted that Al-Sheikh was willing to spend what was needed in order to get his wish.There have already been reports that Saudi is eyeing the return of many legendary WWE names for WrestleMania 43 including The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.