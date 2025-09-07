Former AEW champion introduces Mercedes Mone to a new target

A former AEW champion recently attempted to capture Mercedes Mone's attention. They highlighted who should be The CEO's next target.That star is former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose. The 43-year-old is a mainstay in the Jacksonville-based promotion, having been part of the very first episode of the company's flagship show, Dynamite, back in 2019. Although Rose hasn't appeared on All Elite Wrestling programming in a while, The Native Beast remains active on social media, with her latest activity being an attempt to introduce Mercedes Mone to a new target.In a recent post on X, ASE Wrestling shared a photo promoting its first-ever Women's Champion Charity King. Responding to the same, Rose quoted the post with a GIF of NBA legend LeBron James ushering a referee to look at something, with a caption tagging Mone that insinuated The CEO should pursue King's title.&quot;Come look this @MercedesVarnado,&quot; wrote Nyla Rose.Nyla Rose recently won a title outside AEWAlthough Nyla Rose hasn't been seen on AEW television since November 2024, The Native Beast has been making appearances on the indie circuit, and recently, she struck gold.Last month, the American Kaiju competed at Pro-Wrestling: EVE's show EVE 138: EVE x The World. At the event, Rose took on Nightshade for the Pro-Wrestling: EVE Championship and won the bout.Drainmaker @DrainBamagerLINKNyla Rose became the new Pro Wrestling EVE Champion after defeating Nightshade earlier tonight in London. CONGRATULATIONS TO NYLA.The last time Nyla Rose was in action in an All Elite Wrestling context was in an untelevised dark match against Jordan Blade on the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite in December last year. With Rose now entering the final years of her career, it remains to be seen whether Tony Khan will bring back one of her longest-tenured women's stars on All Elite Wrestling television. Rose could perhaps come back for one final run in the company or in a non-wrestling role.