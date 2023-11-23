Former AEW champion lists best tag teams of all times; leaves out WWE's The Usos

WWE Superstars The Usos were left out of a list of the top 10 greatest tag teams of all time. This was a list made by a certain former champion in All Elite Wrestling. The person in question is FTR's Dax Harwood.

Despite not being on the best of terms at this point, Jimmy and Jey Uso as a tag team have had eight title reigns and a run as the longest reigning WWE Tag Team champions of all time, with that reign standing at 622 days. That reign was ended by the duo of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39.

On Twitter, Dax Harwood made an impromptu list of who he believed belonged in his top 10 tag teams of all time. These included a lot of Hall of Fame-worthy tag teams, such as Midnight Express and the British Bulldogs, and some stars who were still active, including the Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian.

Some of the other active tag teams who have amassed a lot of accolades, such as The Usos and The New Day, were not seen in this list.

WWE Fans react to the Usos being left out of Dax Harwood's list

Members of the WWE Universe have also reacted to The Usos being omitted from the list and were surprised by this.

Some fans believed that the eight-time tag team champions were not given enough credit and that this was not very "Ucey" of Dax Harwood.

Another fan mentioned that he missed out on the greatest tag team of this generation.

One said that the omission of The Usos, along with the Dudley Boyz was disrespectful to these notable tag teams.

Everyone is entitled to an opinion, but it seems that some fans definitely do not agree with Dax Harwood's list. With several tag teams leaving a mark in the sport, a top 10 list may not be enough to cover all of them.

