Former AEW champion makes fun of Mercedes Mone’s real-life boyfriend

Upon her arrival in AEW, Mercedes Mone found not only impeccable success but also love. However, a recent incident led a former champion to take a cheeky dig at the CEO's boyfriend.The aforementioned star, who was a former AEW Women's World Champion, is Nyla Rose. As it is known, Mercedes Mone has separated from her former husband, WWE costume designer Sarath Ton. She made it public last year and had been single for a while.That was until this year, when she was first spotted with fellow AEW star, The Beast Mortos, in a photo with a romantic caption. The former RAW Women's Champion officially confirmed the relationship afterward, and the couple has been seen making hilarious videos on TikTok. At the same time, The Beast Mortos finished his law degree in June 2025 and is on track to become a licensed lawyer. On the other hand, AEW took to their social media to drop a photo of The Beast Mortos wearing aviators on his mask. Nyla Rose took notice and decided to make fun of Mercedes Mone's love interest via her X.“Dawg…. Look at my lawyer bro!!! I’m going to JAIL!!!!”AEW star Mercedes Mone sends out a message ahead of major title matchMercedes Mone is set to defend her CMLL Women's World title against Persephone in Arena Mexico on October 17. Ahead of the huge title match, The CEO sent out a message to her opponent, reminding her of their Forbidden Door four-way match where Mone pinned her to retain her TBS title.&quot;Now Persephone, I wrestled you before at Forbidden Door in a four-way, when I put my TBS title on the line. And who did I end up pinning? Was it you? It wasn't Bozilla, no wait, it wasn't Alex Windsor, yes, it was you, Persephone. So what makes you think that you can ride the Mone train again? Don't you understand I'm The CEO? I'm the greatest women's wrestler, I'm the best. And you Persephone, you don't stand a chance,&quot; said Mone.With a bold statement made, it remains to be seen if Mone will be able to back it up as she squares off with Persephone in Mexico.