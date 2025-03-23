  • home icon
  • Former AEW champion is NEVER returning to the promotion ever again, claims Max Caster

Former AEW champion is NEVER returning to the promotion ever again, claims Max Caster

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Mar 23, 2025 05:21 GMT
AEW Max Caster
Max Caster apparently ran a star out of AEW (Image Source- AEW on X and YouTube)

Max Caster claimed that a former AEW World Tag Team Champion will never return to Tony Khan's promotion because he ran him out. Caster made the big claim during Collision Slam Dunk Saturday.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion, Anthony Bowens will not return, according to his former tag team partner, Max Caster. Bowens wrestled his last AEW match on the January 1, episode of Dynamite where he teamed with Caster and lost to The Hurt Syndicate. The two later broke up and The Acclaimed went their separate ways.

On the latest Collision Slam Dunk Saturday episode, Max Caster showed up for an open challenge and mocked his former tag partner, Anthony Bowens, for not being on TV. When the crowd began chanting "We want Bowens," Caster shut them down by saying Bowens wasn't there and was not coming back because he ran him out of AEW.

Amid his time away from TV, Anthony Bowens recently competed at the WrestlePro Wrestleprolooza event, where he secured the win over TJ Crawford. Moreover, fans have been vocal about wanting Bowens back in All Elite Wrestling, but there seems to be no indication of his return so far. Only time will tell whether Bowens will ever return.

Edited by Arsh Das
