When a tag team goes over with the crowd, it's a magical experience that only they can bask in, and only the bests get to have that moment. Of course, it creates a lasting experience for them, with memories that last a lifetime. Anthony Bowens, one-half of The Acclaimed experienced just that during his tag team match against Tag Team Champions, Swerve in our Glory at All Out last September.

During a recent social media interaction, Anthony Bowens was thrown the question of whether he remembered the exact moment when he thought that 'The Acclaimed' was 'over' with the crowd. Anthony's cryptic reply said it all:

"Sitting in the wheelchair last year, I was able to take everything in. LA and Forbidden Door in Chicago was nuts. Then of course All Out."

The Path of Anthony Bowens' Snagging of the Tag Team Championship

Anthony Bowens and Max Caster began their lookout for championship gold in the AEW in 2020 after they signed up for a five-year contract with the company.

The two gained a good fan following thanks to their immaculate in-ring moves and Caster's rhymes.

Though Championship gold eluded them, their "Scissor me, Daddy" line became a chant for the times.

In May 2022, Bowens underwent surgery that had him attend the AEW shows in a wheelchair, giving moral support to his in-ring partner, Max Caster, who teamed up with the Gunns most of the time.

However, Bowens returned to the ring last year in June and then went on to compete in a devastatingly beautiful match against Swerve in Our Glory at All Out in September 2022.

The crowd reaction was inspirational and fuelled both teams to give it their best, but Bowens and his team couldn't snag gold. It was only at the AEW Grandslam, a few weeks later, that the tag team duo won their first championship gold in Queens, NY.

With championship gold with him, the former AEW champion is all set for greater glory.

