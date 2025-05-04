Former AEW champion returns after 220 days on Collision

A former AEW champion made an emphatic return on Collision tonight in a hard-hitting match. This comeback was even more impressive considering it came after 220 days.

Sammy Guevara was last seen on Collision when he took on Kazuchika Okada at Grand Slam on September 25. Since then, he has not appeared on the show and has been more active in Ring of Honor alongside his tag team partner, Dustin Rhodes.

On AEW Collision tonight, he was involved in a four-way match as he took on Rush, Kevin Knight, and AR Fox. This was for the chance to win $100,000 in what was a rare opportunity. The match started well with all four competitors going at each other from the get-go.

Despite being away from Collision, Sammy showed no sign of rust as he delivered an impressive performance, particularly against Rush. The match became even more interesting as Hologram was seen observing the action from the stands.

After the action moved outside, Guevara seized the opportunity and hit back at AR Fox. He won the match and planted the GTS on Fox to pick up the win and also the bounty that was placed by AEW.

