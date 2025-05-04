  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Former AEW champion returns after 220 days on Collision

Former AEW champion returns after 220 days on Collision

By Sujay
Modified May 04, 2025 00:59 GMT
AEW Collision saw a huge return. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)
AEW Collision saw a huge return. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)

A former AEW champion made an emphatic return on Collision tonight in a hard-hitting match. This comeback was even more impressive considering it came after 220 days.

Ad

Sammy Guevara was last seen on Collision when he took on Kazuchika Okada at Grand Slam on September 25. Since then, he has not appeared on the show and has been more active in Ring of Honor alongside his tag team partner, Dustin Rhodes.

On AEW Collision tonight, he was involved in a four-way match as he took on Rush, Kevin Knight, and AR Fox. This was for the chance to win $100,000 in what was a rare opportunity. The match started well with all four competitors going at each other from the get-go.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Despite being away from Collision, Sammy showed no sign of rust as he delivered an impressive performance, particularly against Rush. The match became even more interesting as Hologram was seen observing the action from the stands.

After the action moved outside, Guevara seized the opportunity and hit back at AR Fox. He won the match and planted the GTS on Fox to pick up the win and also the bounty that was placed by AEW.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications