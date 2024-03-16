Former AEW champion revealed as Deonna Purrazzo’s mystery partner

A former AEW Women's Champion has just been revealed to be Deonna Purrazzo's mystery tag team partner as she looks to go to war with Toni Storm and her protégé Mariah May.

A few days ago on Dynamite: Big Business, The Virtuosa addressed her rivalry with Storm. She talked about how she was robbed during Revolution as she had the champion tapping out. If it weren't for Mariah interfering, she would have been the new champion.

She then challenged them to a tag team match, and tonight, on Rampage, she revealed who she would have by her side.

Toni Storm and Mariah May were in tag team action tonight, and they made quick work of their opponents. Moments after their win, Deonna Purrazzo came out to reveal who her mystery tag team partner would be.

This was revealed to be Thunder Rosa, who has been in great form. She has been on a six-match win streak across all match types since her return in December.

It remains to be seen how the new duo will fare against Storm and May, but their match is now set for next week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

