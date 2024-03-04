Top AEW star seemingly unhappy with match result at Revolution 2024

A top AEW star has voiced her frustration with the outcome of her match at AEW Revolution 2024.

Since Deonna Purrazzo made her All Elite Wrestling debut, she has made it clear that she plans to win the AEW Women's World Championship. The title is currently held by Toni Storm. Purrazzo and Storm share a storied history and were once close friends.

The change in Storm's attitude has caused their friendship to dwindle, and now, both women are feuding over the Women's World Title. After weeks of animosity between the two, they were booked to lock horns at Revolution 2024. On Sunday, Deonna Purrazzo made the champion tap out in the center of the ring. However, Luther distracted the referee, who missed the tapout.

Mariah May ultimately distracted Deonna Purrazzo, allowing Storm to pick up the win and retain her gold. Following the match, Purrazzo took to Twitter to voice her frustration over the outcome:

"Toni Storm tapped out. That is all."

Tony Khan vacated the AEW World Tag Team Championship following Sting's retirement

At Revolution 2024, Sting and Darby Allin defended the World Tag Team Title against The Young Bucks in a hard-hitting contest. Ultimately, the champions retained their gold.

Sting competed in his final match on Sunday. Following the contest, Tony Khan announced on the media scrum that the World Tag Team Title would be vacated and a tournament would determine the new champions.

"Sting and Darby will be the Tag Team Champions coming out of Revolution with Sting retiring. We are going to vacate the AEW [World] Tag Team Championship. So, going forward, there will be a tournament. I'll talk more about that. I have more to reveal, but there will be a lot of exciting tournaments. There will be more than one bracket to fill out in March." [1:07:02 onwards]

It remains to be seen which tandems will participate in the upcoming tournament to determine the new World Tag Team Champions.

