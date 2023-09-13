Former AEW champion's return announced for this week's Collision

Earlier today, it was announced that Britt Baker was set to make an appearance at AEW Collision this Saturday, which will be held in her alma mater, at State College, Pennsylvania.

Baker was born in Pennsylvania and even took up a minor in human development and family studies at Pennslyvania State College itself. She would also begin her wrestling training within the state, and finally finish her Doctoral in Dental Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine. It goes to show just how much her hometown state had an impact on both her personal life and career.

AEW announced that this Saturday, September 16th, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. would be making her return. It was not yet announced if she would be competing in a match or simply addressing her home crowd, but what's sure is her attendance for the show.

Expand Tweet

AEW star Britt Baker calls out Finn Balor after WWE Payback

Almost two weeks ago, WWE Payback took place in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. In one of the best matches of the night, Finn Balor and Damian Priest of Judgment Day took on Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a street fight.

During the match, Finn Balor was able to get his hands on a "terrible towel", which is a symbolic towel that fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers bring to their games. Balor then disrespected the towel and the fans by simply stomping on this.

The fans present weren't the only ones to get offended, as Britt Baker who was a Pennsylvania native as well, and a fan of the Steelers, immediately had a not-so-happy response to the WWE Superstar's actions, and she let him know on Twitter.

"Wait….. WHO stomped on the terrible towel?!!!" Baker wrote.

Expand Tweet

Britt Baker has not had the best of luck as of late, when it cames to aiming for championship gold, but she has the chance to change that soon. She is also part of the four-way match to decide Saraya's first challenger for her AEW Women's Championship.

Do you think Britt Baker finally gets a big break once more? Let us know in the comments section below!

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.