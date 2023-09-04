Britt Baker felt disrespected by Finn Balor's actions at WWE Payback 2023

Finn Balor and Damian Priest made headlines last night when the duo finally knocked Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn off their perch at WWE Payback. The Irish star also riled up the Pittsburgh crowd with his actions, which didn't sit well with former AEW Women's Champion and Pittsburgh native Britt Baker.

During the Steel City Street Fight, Balor stumbled upon a 'terrible towel,' a symbolic rally towel that die-hard fans wave in support of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Judgment Day member managed to get under the crowd's skin by stomping on the terrible towel.

Finn Balor's actions caught the attention of Britt Baker, who took to her Twitter handle to express her rage:

"Wait….. WHO stomped on the terrible towel?!!!" Baker wrote.

In addition to stirring up the crowd, Finn Balor and Damian Priest also left the Pittsburgh crowd in a bummer as they ended Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's reign at 154 days.

The bout saw multiple outside interferences from Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. With that, Balor became a Grand Slam Champion at 42.

Elsewhere on the show, Ripley retained her Women's World Championship in a barnburner against Raquel Rodriguez, thanks to Dirty Dom causing a distraction towards the end of the match.

All the Judgment Day members now have gold around their waists. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for them as WWE now focuses on its upcoming Fastlane premium live event, which will take place on October 7 in Indianapolis.

Kurt Angle wants WWE to push Finn Balor

Finn Balor has become a mainstay in WWE for many years now. However, he has yet to reach his full potential in the eyes of many fans. It's been almost seven years since the Irish star last held a world title.

Speaking on the Kurt Angle show, the WWE Hall of Famer criticized Balor's booking and asserted that he wouldn't blame the Judgment Day member if he leaves the promotion someday:

"Well, you know what? It would've been nice if they would've given him [Balor] this world title. You know, I think he's really over, incredibly athletic. He has a lot of charisma. This kid, you know, if WWE doesn't end up doing something with him that's dramatic, I wouldn't blame him if he went off and went somewhere else."

The Prince recently challenged Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank and Summerslam, respectively. But he failed to dethrone The Visionary on both occasions.

