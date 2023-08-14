"He deserves it" - Kurt Angle says he wouldn't blame top star if he ends up leaving WWE after recent booking

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared his thoughts on the company's booking of Finn Balor, noting that he wouldn't be surprised if the latter ends up leaving the promotion.

The Prince has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly a decade. Despite being immensely talented, he has had just one world title reign in WWE, which came seven years back. He recently challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on multiple occasions but ended up falling short each time.

During the latest episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Angle mentioned that it's high time that WWE starts pushing Finn Balor. The Hall of Famer added that the Judgment Day star should have won the world title, and he won't blame him if he leaves the company due to creative issues.

“Well, you know what? It would've been nice if they would've given him [Balor] this world title. You know, I think he's really over, incredibly athletic. He has a lot of charisma. This kid, you know, if WWE doesn't end up doing something with him, that's dramatic. I wouldn't blame him if he went off and went somewhere else. I don't wanna see him do that because I love the WWE, and I think he's a good fit for them, but they need to start putting this kid over. He deserves it. They're over [Judgment Day]. They're still over without Edge.” [H/T- Wrestlingnews.co]

Finn Balor has been a prominent face on WWE programming

While Finn Balor may have failed to win the World Heavyweight Championship in his recent attempts, the 42-year-old is one of the most prominent faces on TV programming. The Prince, along with the rest of the Judgment Day, has been the highlight of the last few RAW as well as NXT.

However, there has been dissension within the group in the last few weeks as the Money in the Bank briefcase has created a wedge between Balor and Damian Priest.

The Prince has also been seen talking to JD McDonagh on a few occasions, and many believe that he could bring in the rising star to the heel faction or form a separate group with him in case things don't work out with The Judgment Day.

Do you think Finn Balor will go his separate way with JD McDonagh or stay with The Judgment Day? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

