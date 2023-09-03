Finn Balor sends a three-word message after Judgment Day wins the tag team championships at WWE Payback

At WWE Payback, Finn Balor and Damian Priest became the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Following their triumphant win, Balor took to social media to send a three-word message.

The win for Balor and Priest meant that Balor is now a Grand Slam Champion. Taking to Twitter and Instagram, he highlighted the same, while posing with his newly won tag team titles.

"GRAND SLAM FINN" wrote Balor

Check out Balor's Instagram post:

In recent months, there has been a lot of tension within The Judgment Day, after Priest accidentally cost Balor the opportunity to win the World Heavyweight Title against Seth Rollins.

At Money in the Bank and SummerSlam, Balor was beaten by Rollins, following interference from the Money in the Bank briefcase holder. However, the two Judgment Day stablemates put their issues aside, and dethroned Zayn and Owens in an amazing bout at Payback 2023.

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently discussed Finn Balor's current run on the main roster

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about Finn Balor's current run on Monday Night RAW. The former WWE writer praised the veteran superstar for improving on the microphone.

Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, he also praised Balor for his physical condition, claiming that he is more shredded than Bruce Lee. Prinze Jr. said:

"Hopefully, they have a cool plan for him because everybody loves Finn Balor. Good looking dude, super shredded, more shredded than Bruce Lee. Bruce Lee wishes he was as shredded as [Finn] Balor. He has gotten better on the mic, especially over the last say two years. Very much since they brought him back from NXT. His skills on the mic have really, really improved."

Balor is a former NXT Champion. On the main roster, he has won the Universal Title and has already held the Intercontinental and United States Championship.

