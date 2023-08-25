Finn Balor has "really improved" one thing since returning from NXT, says former WWE writer

Finn Balor is enjoying a memorable run on WWE RAW as part of The Judgment Day. The group has established itself as menacing heels on the red brand. Former writer Freddie Prince Jr. recently praised Balor for massively improving on the mic since his return from NXT.

Finn Balor returned to NXT in 2019 for a widely-credited two-year run as a heel. He returned to RAW and took part in forgetful storylines until joining The Judgment Day.

The Prince recently challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship but fell victim to a mistimed MITB briefcase flung during the match. However, fans greatly admired his promo before the title match at SummerSlam when he brutally attacked Rollins backstage to get his rematch.

Freddie Prince Jr. discussed Balor's current run on RAW in a recent edition of Wrestling with Freddie, where he praised The Judgment Day member for massively improving his promos. He also said that Finn Balor is liked by everyone and hoped the creative team has a "cool plan" for the former Universal Champion. The former WWE writer was quoted as saying:

"Hopefully, they have a cool plan for him because everybody loves Finn Balor. Good looking dude, super shredded, more shredded than Bruce Lee. Bruce Lee wishes he was as shredded as Finn Balor. He has gotten better on the mic, especially over the last say two years. Very much since they brought him back from NXT. His skills on the mic have really, really improved." [From 07:26 to 07:50]

Freddie Prince Jr. also shared an interesting theory involving a massive betrayal. He explained how JD McDonagh is a more significant threat to Finn Balor than Damian Priest. Freddie revealed that we might see JD McDonagh join The Judgment Day and turn on Balor, causing the latter to exit from the heel faction on WWE RAW.

WWE fans criticize The Judgment Day repetitive booking on RAW

The Judgment Day has been feuding with the top babyfaces on RAW. This rivalry has regularly seen the heel faction compete in matches against Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn in the main event. Fans believe that the group while entertaining, has opened and closed the shows of Monday Nights far too frequently to enjoy.

A few fans poked fun at The Judgment Day, comparing them to The Bloodline. They competed in the main event on WWE RAW this week, too, when Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn teamed up with Cody Rhoodes to defeat Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

What are your thoughts on The Judgment Day's booking on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?