"They tryna be Bloodline" - WWE fans say they are "tired" of one thing on Monday Night RAW

WWE fans have expressed exhaustion with a booking decision on Monday Night RAW that has seen The Judgment Day lock horns with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins in the main event.

Despite the growing conflict between Finn Balor and Mr. Money in the Bank, Damian Priest, the heel faction remains united in their ongoing feuds with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and The American Nightmare.

Kevin Owens returned on Monday Night RAW this week, reuniting with his best friend and tag team partner in front of their home crowd in Quebec, Canada. The champions were booked for a tag team match in the show's main event. However, KO used the MITB briefcase to hit Finn Balor, leading to The Judgment Day's victory via disqualification.

The group then unleashed a brutal attack on KO and Zayn, prompting Cody Rhodes to run interference. This led to a six-man tag team bout where Rhodes teamed up with Owens and Zayn to defeat The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.

While the WWE Universe appreciated the entertaining contest and the superstars involved, they criticized the creative's repetitive booking. Many noted that The Judgment Day had been involved in the opening and closing segments of the show too frequently.

Some made light of the situation by comparing The Judgment Day to Roman Reigns' The Bloodline, while others stated that they were "tired" of watching the same matches every week. Here's what fans had to say about The Judgment Day vs. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes bout on WWE RAW:

The match ended with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens taking turns hitting Dominik Mysterio with their respective finishers before pinning the NXT North American Champion to secure the win. Zayn took the microphone and said, "Better luck next time," as The Judgment Day licked their wounds following the loss.

Update on WWE's rumored plans for The Judgment Day on RAW

The conflict between Finn Balor and Damian Priest has caused many to believe that The Judgment Day is headed towards an implosion. However, the latest reports indicate WWE's other plans for the heel faction. The creative team is seemingly not planning to split up the RAW stable.

The report mentioned that there were no plans for The Judgment Day superstars to go their separate ways "for the time being." There are also speculations that the heel group will eventually face the team of Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes in a WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023.

