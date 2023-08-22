Latest on The Judgment Day's split on WWE programming - Reports

Recent reports have shed light on WWE's plans for the future of The Judgment Day. The RAW faction comprises Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio.

Wrestling fans have witnessed much tension between Balor and The Archer of Infamy in the past few weeks. Their issues started after Damian Priest won the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Both stars were pursuing Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship simultaneously, costing The Prince two title matches at major premium live events.

Priest is not fond of Balor's budding friendship with JD McDonagh. Meanwhile, some reports have hinted that McDonagh could replace The Archer of Infamy in The Judgment Day. However, as per BWE, WWE has not pulled the trigger on the stable's split, as there are no plans for the heel group's members to go their separate ways "for the time being."

Cody Rhodes insults potential Judgment Day member on WWE RAW

The American Nightmare took a massive shot at JD McDonagh on this week's episode of RAW. The Irish Ace has been rumored to join The Judgment Day for months. However, he has been unable to convince the group's members about his potential addition to the faction.

In a backstage interview on the red show, Rhodes mocked McDonagh for having a big head on a small body, referring to him as a "Funko Pop."

Later in the main event of RAW, Cody Rhodes came to the aid of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens when the heel group attacked the champions. The team of Rhodes, Owens, and Zayn emerged victorious over Balor, Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.

Only time will tell what the Triple H-led creative has in store for the heel faction.

