"Calm before the storm", "Would make more sense" - WWE fans want Finn Balor to exit instead of 40-year-old star amid rumors of Judgment Day's split

The latest reports suggest that WWE is planning a Judgment Day split ahead of the increasing tension between Finn Balor and Damian Priest. However, wrestling fans want to see the inaugural Universal Champion leave the stable so Balor can stand on his own feet in the RAW main event scene.

The Demon King has had eyes on Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship for a while now. But ever since Priest won the eponymous briefcase at Money in the Bank last July, Balor has not been able to focus on capturing the title.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Priest blaimed Balor for not picking up the victory in his match for the title despite helping him out. In his response, The Prince said he might be on a losing streak because of Priest's charades with the MITB briefcase.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that WWE's long-term plan is for Damian Priest to be "out" of the faction. This information did not sit well with the wrestling world, as there was hope Finn Balor would part ways with the stable instead of the 40-year-old star.

Check out the fan reactions below:

Since the MITB briefcase is "cursed," a fan said this week's RAW previewed a significant turn in Judgment Day's plan.

Some wrestling fans noted that The Demon King making his exit from the stable "would make more sense."

A user said Balor's babyface turn would receive more attention than Priest's.

Another fan noted that the Judgment Day storyline has become "stale."

A new member could be potentially added to the Judgment Day

Finn Balor and WWE Superstar JD McDonagh have been seen together on several occasions on television. The continuing rift between Balor and Priest may lead to McDonagh joining The Judgment Day stable.

This week on RAW, Prient expressed his frustration as the former Universal Champion did not show up with his faction in the kick-off segment. However, McDonagh appeared with a message from Balor.

Later in the main event, Cody Rhodes successfully defeated Balor, but was attacked by Judgment Day members. When Sami Zayn came to the aid of The American Nightmare, McDonagh joined the group to give them a hand.

According to the latest rumors, if Damian Priest leaves the group, Finn Balor would leave no stone unturned to have JD McDonagh join him. Only time will tell how WWE creative team plans out a potential exit for either Priest or Balor in the future.

