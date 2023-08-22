On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes sent a message to The Judgment Day and took a massive shot at JD McDonagh. The latter has been predicted to become the new member of the stable.

The show opened with an in-ring segment from Sami Zayn, who was in his home country of Canada. He was then confronted by Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor. They all surrounded the ring to attack one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, but the latter stated that he didn't come alone.

Kevin Owens made his return, and together they took out The Judgment Day. The former then challenged any two members of the faction to a tag team match in the show's main event. During RAW, Cody Rhodes was slated for a backstage interview but came out to the arena instead.

He made fun of JD McDonagh for having a big head and a small body, even referring to him as a Funko Pop. The American Nightmare called out The Judgment Day for having the numbers advantage against Sami and KO.

He stated that tonight is about the current tag champs and will be watching the bout closely.

Cody Rhodes concluded that everyone would see Judgment Day rise and fall.

