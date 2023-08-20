5-time champion's return will bring back life to The Bloodline storyline, claims WWE Hall of Famer

A WWE Hall of Famer believes Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's storyline will benefit if the creative team brings Sami Zayn back into the group.

Zayn played an integral role in getting the fans hooked on The Bloodline and planted the seeds for the Roman Reigns-led faction's dramatic implosion. Although the former Honorary Uce has seemingly moved on from The Bloodline, many credit him as the glue that held the group together when he was a part of the dominant faction.

Eric Bischoff has given his thoughts on The Bloodline's current storyline and suggests that WWE should look to bring back Sami Zayn. He asserted that Sami could play a crucial role in firing up Jey Uso as the creative team desperately needs someone who will do anything it takes to beat Roman Reigns.

The Hall of Famer discussed The Bloodline's current state at length in the latest edition of 83 Weeks and said:

"I don't know, maybe bring Sami back. Maybe Sami is the catalyst that Jey needs to find his spirit, his spine, his fire. Because if you could get a fired up Jey, a confident Jey Uso, a hungry Jey Uso who is not ready to back down...I'm trying to think of a parallel, and a character that is easy for people to see but I can't find it right now. I'm not saying a Stone Cold Steve Austin type of character but give me somebody that says fuck it I'm not taking it anymore, I'll do whatever I have to do to beat you." [1:06 - 1:45]

Bischoff further expressed that Sami Zayn is the right person for the job, and his return could bring life to The Bloodline's plot. Hence, the WWE creative team should look at potential ways to involve Zayn in the storyline moving forward. Bischoff added:

"Let's watch that story and maybe that's Sami. Because he has gone out of the storyline and now he's kind of forgotten about, let Jey bring him back in and be a part of it. That would be my go to if I was sitting in a meeting right now in Stamford and going okay what do we do to try this thing back to life or bring more life into it. I'd want to have a conversation about bringing Sami back into it." [1:46 - 2:13]

Kevin Owens returns after WWE SmackDown goes off air to compete in a dark match

Sami Zayn recently reunited with his tag team partner Kevin Owens as the latter returned from his real-life injury this week. KO made a shocking appearance after WWE SmackDown went off the air and competed in a dark match. He joined forces with Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre to take on Imperium and defeated the heel faction.

The trio also celebrated Edge, who seemingly competed in his last WWE match in SmackDown's main event, where he defeated Sheamus. Zayn and McIntyre lifted the Rated-R Superstar as the emotional crowd in Toronto, Canada, cheered for the Hall of Famer.

The Hall of Famer also dropped hints on his future while addressing the WWE Universe after the show, leaving wrestling fans in a massive debate on social media.

