The WWE Universe erupts as top champion quietly returns post-SmackDown after suffering from real-life injury

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens made a surprising return for a dark match after this week's SmackDown went off the air.

KO was reportedly working through a legitimate rib injury and was written off television on RAW earlier this month. As one-half of the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, he was involved in a feud with The Judgment Day when an attack from Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley was used as cover to allow him to recover.

Owen made a surprising return for a dark match after SmackDown went off the air in Toronto, Canada. The show's main event saw Edge defeat Sheamus in the Rated-R Superstar's rumored last match in WWE.

Following the show, he addressed the crowd to comment on his future. But as Edge was leaving, he was interrupted by The Imperium. It led to a massive dark match between the heel faction against the team of Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens.

This was KO's first match in over a month, and fans were thrilled to see the former Universal champion back in action. Many celebrated his quick return and expressed their excitement for what could await the tag team champions on the red brand.

Kevin Owens' injury had also raised questions regarding whether him and Zayn would have to vacate the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. However, this return has left fans hopeful of seeing KO back on Monday Night RAW sooner rather than later. Here's how fans reacted to Kevin Owens making his in-ring return after SmackDown went off the air:

KO, Sami Zayn, and Drew McIntyre defeated The Imperium in the 6-man Tag Team Match. A wholesome moment following the bout saw McIntyre and Zayn lift Edge over their shoulders to celebrate the Hall of Famer with an emotional crowd in Toronto, Canada.

Kevin Owens to potentially compete in massive WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series?

Several fans are convinced that the creative team is slowly building towards a massive WarGames match featuring four current champions at Survivor Series. As per the speculations, we could see Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes team up to take on Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day, along with JD McDonagh inside the monstrous double-ring steel structure.

WWE fans believe it would be a "big money match" and are convinced Triple H is building towards this bout with the ongoing storylines on Monday Night RAW. Interestingly, a few fans suggested that Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley would also make great additions to this match.

