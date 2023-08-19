"Dude… this would be MONEY!!" - Potential WarGames booking with 4 current champions impresses WWE fans

The WWE Universe is thrilled with the possibility of a massive WarGames match featuring four current champions at Survivor Series this year.

WWE fans are convinced the biggest babyfaces on RAW are set to join forces for a match against The Judgment Day at Survivor Series 2023. Finn Balor's world title feud with Seth Rollins, Dominik Mysterio's history with Cody Rhodes, and Dominik and Damian Priest's feud with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn has opened the door for an exciting possibility.

Balor's growing conflict with fellow Judgment Day members and Mr. Money in the Bank, Damian Priest, has added to the drama. The Prince has also found a reliable ally in his old friend JD McDonagh on Monday Night RAW.

A fan recently took to social media to highlight a potential WarGames match at Survivor Series that could see all the above superstars and their respective storylines culminate inside the humongous steel structure.

The speculation states that Survivor Series could see a star-studded WarGames match featuring four current champions -- one heel and three top babyfaces. It is believed that the creative team could plan Seth Rollins (World Heavyweight Champion), Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions) and, Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio (NXT North American Champion), and JD McDonagh.

WWE Universe mostly agreed with the idea, labeling it as a big-money match. The original post describing the concept was widely credited for the booking as a positive and something that must happen at Survivor Series in November.

Here's what fans had to say about a potential WarGames match between The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh and the team of Seth Rollins, KO, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes:

Another shoutout worth mentioning saw a few fans predict the involvement of Rhea Ripley. Given how the match often features five superstars in each team, the Eradicator could join her fellow Judgment Day stablemates.

This would leave room for a female competitor, allowing someone like Becky Lynch to join forces with the top babyfaces in the WarGames match.

Finn Balor's old friend helps The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

This week's RAW main event saw Finn Balor lock horns with Cody Rhodes in a singles match. Their entertaining bout ended following a hilarious spot that had WWE fans in splits. Damian Priest accidentally sabotaged Balor, but The Judgment Day responded with a brutal attack on Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn in the post-match segment.

The heel faction momentarily fell victim to turning tides but regained dominance following JD McDonagh's interference. The latter helped Priest in the segment and looked on from afar while The Judgment Day stood united inside the ring.

Although Damian Priest is not a fan of McDonagh often interfering in The Judgment Day business, his latest actions seemingly made Mr. Money in the Bank rethink his opinion. It will be interesting to see if Balor will eventually lobby for his friend to join The Judgment Day on WWE RAW in the coming weeks.

Would you like to see this WarGames match? Sound off in the comments section below.

