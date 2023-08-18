WWE fans refused to get over the hilarious main event spot from Monday Night RAW this week, where Damian Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase once again haunted Finn Balor in his match against Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare has been in conflict with The Judgment Day for the past few months. However, these issues seem to have been surmounted post-SummerSlam as the heel faction continues to target Cody's friends.

Monday Night RAW's main event this week saw Finn Balor and Cody Rhodes lock horns in a singles match. They delivered an entertaining bout that featured memorable spots, one of which saw Money in the Bank briefcase seal the result.

While Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio arrived early at ringside, Damian Priest was the last to stroll down the ramp with his Money in the Bank briefcase. As was the case in Balor's last few matches, Priest tried to help his fellow Judgment Day member, and it backfired.

Damian slid his Money in the Bank briefcase inside the ring so Balor could use it as a weapon. However, the briefcase crossed The Prince and landed in the hands of Cody Rhodes, who was standing right behind his opponent. The American Nightmare hit Balor with the briefcase and sealed his win over The Judgment Day member.

The WWE Universe found the spot hilarious, noting Finn Balor's terrible luck. While some suggested that he should stop trying to use the MITB briefcase in his matches, others blamed Damian Priest for the plan backfiring.

Here's what WWE fans had to say about the hilarious spot from the latest Monday Night RAW main event:

WWE fans asserted that Finn Balor's world championship aspirations and Damian Priest's career-defining MITB opportunity had added drama to the heel faction. While the duo seemingly reconcile in every episode, they always end up in conflict by the end of the show.

Finn Balor's real-life friend intervened with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

While The Prince is not-so-subtly conflicting with his group, he has also found an ally in his old friend JD McDonagh. Damian Priest did not appreciate the latter's intervention in The Judgment Day's matters, but that would change after the main event.

McDonagh played a massive role in helping The Judgment Day against Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes during the brawl in the post-match segment on RAW. The show's closing moments saw Balor stand united with his stablemates while JD looked on from outside the ring.

The Judgment Day is battling a looming threat of betrayal on the red brand. It will be interesting to see if JD will join Finn Balor in the group or if he will influence The Prince to turn on his faction.