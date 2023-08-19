"He's going to AEW" - Edge dropped hints on his future in post-SmackDown speech, claim divided WWE fans

Legendary WWE Superstar Edge competed in his rumored last match on SmackDown this week in Toronto, Canada, with his family in the audience. But wrestling fans believe his speech after the show hinted at his future.

The Rated-R Superstar locked horns with Sheamus in a memorable main event. He previously credited the Celtic Warrior for influencing his in-ring return 11 years after he was forced to retire due to a neck injury.

Both superstars delivered a nail-biting match, taking turns dominating the other, before Edge pinned Sheamus to pick up a win amidst a deafening pop from his home crowd. Post-show, he took a mic and sent a message to the fans after SmackDown went off air, where he admitted that he doesn't know what's in his future.

Edge said he would go home and lick his wounds before planning his next step. He said:

"I don't know what the future holds, I really don't. I have got to sit home this week, lick my wounds, talk to my family, and see what they want me to do. But what I can say, Toronto, is 'Thank you.'"

Expand Tweet

While many are convinced that this was Edge's last match in WWE, his recent comments have left room for huge speculations. Several fans on social media are convinced that he will go to AEW, where he can reunite with his best friend and former WWE Superstar Christian (now known as Christian Cage).

Fans believe Edge would want to work one last time with Christian before he hangs his boots. However, a few fans think he will make a massive return for his final match at WrestleMania 40.

Here's what WWE fans had to say about possible hints from Edge's speech after SmackDown went off the air:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Although Edge's comments sparked a debate on social media between fans of the two rival promotions, they were united in their gratitude towards the Rated-R Superstar. Many hailed the Hall of Famer as one of the greatest performers of all time and celebrated his legacy.

Sheamus sends a message after losing against Edge on WWE SmackDown

WWE fans were thrilled after Edge challenged Sheamus to a match and credited the Brawling Brutes leader for delivering beyond expectations. He lost against the Rated-R Superstar, but was glad to share the ring with Edge for the final time in Canada. He thanked Edge after their match, with a rather poetical tweet, and shared a picture of them enjoying a pint each.

Expand Tweet

"A Canadian & an Irishman had a brawl that would make a banshee bawl.. what then? They had a pint of Guinness and said good night & thank you all. #ThankYouEdge #Edge25", wrote Sheamus in his heartfelt post.

WWE fans praised Sheamus for his match against Edge and loved seeing snippets of their backstage celebration. The viewers hailed the Celtic Warrior for a "banger" match against a fan-favorite wrestling legend.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here