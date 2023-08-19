WWE legend is a "smart man" for wanting Roman Reigns to remain champion for almost another 5 years, according to fans

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently stated that Roman Reigns should break Bruno Sammartino's record for the longest-reigning champion in history, and it received an interesting response on social media.

Reigns has remained the top champion in the company since his return in 2020. He has held the world championship for 1083+ days as of this writing. However, he is almost at half mark against Bruno Sammartino's record for the longest reigning champion in WWE, 2803 days.

Kurt Angle discussed Roman Reigns' title reign on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show. The Hall of Famer said that the creative team could be looking at Reigns going after Bruno Sammartino's legendary record.

"He’s [Roman Reigns] unbelievable. Yeah, you’re right, man. This kid is going to; you know what, at this point, they might as well just have him break the whole damn record. Might as well [break Bruno Sammartino’s title reign record as WWE Champion]. He’s almost halfway there. Yeah," said Angle. [H/T WrestlingHeadlines]

Expand Tweet

Angle's comments met with a mixed response on social media, dividing fans on their opinion. Many said they couldn't see Roman Reigns stay champion for another 1720+ days. However, several also said it would be great to see The Tribal Chief go after one of the biggest records in pro wrestling history.

A few noted that they wouldn't mind Roman Reigns breaking Bruno Sammartino's record as long as Cody Rhodes gets to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Here's what the WWE Universe had to say about Kurt Angle's prediction for Roman Reigns' potentially breaking Bruno Sammartino's record:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Speaking about The Bloodline, Kurt Angle had high praises for their story. However, he also said that Paul Heyman is "probably going crazy" thinking about what can be done next for Roman Reigns' faction.

Paul Heyman confirms big return for WWE SmackDown next week

Paul Heyman was the only Bloodline member to appear on SmackDown this week and was featured in a controversial backstage interview. Towards the end of the segment, Heyman received a call following which he confirmed that Jimmy Uso would return on SmackDown next week.

He tried to justify his actions at SummerSlam to his brother Jey, but the latter responded with the superkick. Interestingly, Jey Uso also said he quit before walking away from the arena.

Jimmy Uso is expected to address his future on WWE SmackDown in his brother's absence. While Roman Reigns is not scheduled to appear on the show, it will be interesting to see if Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa will make their presence known during Jimmy's segment.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here