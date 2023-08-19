WWE fans speculate real reason why Bloodline member mocked LA Knight on SmackDown

Paul Heyman was the only member of The Bloodline to appear on WWE SmackDown this week, and mocked fan-favorite LA Knight during a controversial backstage interview.

Knight competed against Austin Theory in a No. 1 contender's match for the United States Championship. However, the former champion defeated Knight, thanks to a timely interference by The Miz.

Heyman addressed the result later in the night during a backstage interview with Kayla Braxton. When asked to comment on rumors about Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, Heyman dismissed the question and fired back, saying he should be asked about other important events.

Roman Reigns' Wiseman listed several topics, including Austin Theory's win over LA Knight, whom he described as "...this wannabe, this flash in the pan, this soon to be yesterday's news, (mockingly) LA Knight, yeah?!"

The clip from the show went viral on social media, leaving WWE fans thrilled over a potential future interaction between Paul Heyman and LA Knight. Several in the WWE Universe noted that it was Heyman's way of subtly putting Knight over and asserting Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's interest in Knight.

Here's what WWE fans had to say about Paul Heyman mocking LA Knight during a backstage interview segment on SmackDown:

Heyman also deflected the questions by bringing up Kayla Braxton's personal life. However, in the end, he received a phone call to confirm that Jimmy Uso will appear on WWE SmackDown next week. Interestingly, Heyman refused to reveal his 'soruce.'

Latest WWE SmackDown hinted at title plans for LA Knight, claims veteran

LA Knight featured in the opening segment of SmackDown this week and received an impromptu No. 1 contender's match against Austin Theory. Former WWE employee Dutch Mantell discussed Knight's booking on the latest episode on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, predicting his future on the blue brand.

Mantell insisted that WWE is planning a massive title change and Knight would be crowned champion at Payback. He believes the creative team are building him up for a championship reign. Mantell was quoted as saying:

"Oh, I liked the open. I knew they were gonna bring LA Knight out there somewhere because of his reception. Bring him out first, that warms the crowd up. They stayed warm, and they did a finish that programs Knight further along and we'll see where that leads. I guarantee, what's the next pay-per-view they got? Payback. You think they'll put the title on LA Knight there? I think that's what they're working for. I don't know when they're gonna do it."

LA Knight came close to a title opportunity this week on SmackDown but fell victim to The Miz's interference. The two teased a rivalry on RAW last week and are expected to engage in a compelling feud post-SummerSlam.

