WWE fans stunned with Paul Heyman bringing up 32-year-old female presenter's personal life in ruthless interview

Paul Heyman appeared on WWE SmackDown this week and was featured in a controversial backstage interview where he verbally attacked fan-favorite presenter, Kayla Braxton.

Heyman was the only member of The Bloodline to appear on the blue brand this week. This comes after Jey Uso "quit" SmackDown and WWE, after attacking Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa the previous week. The Tribal Chief did not grace this week's show, and surprisingly, Solo Sikoa was missing too.

However, Kayla Braxton spotted Paul Heyman backstage and asked him about rumors surrounding The Bloodline. Roman Reigns' Wiseman cleverly deflected the questions by listing other topics to ask him about, including Edge's rumored last match and LA Knight's loss.

However, he may have gone too far when he brought up Kayla Braxton's personal life to dismiss her questions. Heyman asked the presenter if they should discuss rumors about her mother and father.

Kayla had previously revealed that she grew up in foster care and other details concerning her mother and father while voicing her support for women. Thus, Heyman hit the host where it hurt with his controversial choice of response, leaving several in the WWE Universe stunned.

Many found the segment quite bold, but entertaining. Fans hailed Paul Heyman for his promo and credited him for his long-term rivalry with Kayla Braxton on television. Several noted that the duo share incredible chemistry and should host a talk show together.

Here's what WWE fans had to say about Paul Heyman's savage backstage interview segment with Kayla Braxton on the latest episode of SmackDown:

Heyman also mocked LA Knight during the interview mentioned above on SmackDown. He described the top babyface as "...this wannabe, this flash in the pan, this soon-to-be yesterday's news," before mockingly repeating his catchphrase, "L A Knight, YEAH!" Fans believe it was Heyman "acknowledging" LA Knight and subtly putting him over on SmackDown.

Paul Heyman confirms massive return on WWE SmackDown next week

The final moments of the interview segment saw Paul Heyman receive a call. Kayla Braxton tried her best to eavesdrop, but the Wiseman himself confirmed a piece of massive news after his phone call. Heyman confirmed that Jimmy Uso will return on SmackDown next week.

However, he refused to reveal who he was talking to on the other end of his mysterious phone call. This would be Jimmy's first appearance on television since getting Superkicked in the face by his brother, Jey Uso. While Roman Reigns is not expected to appear on WWE SmackDown next week, it remains to be seen if he will send Solo Sikoa on his behalf.

