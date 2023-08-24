Is 33-year-old RAW star a threat to Finn Balor and not Damian Priest? Former WWE writer shares an interesting theory

Finn Balor has come into his element as a top heel on WWE RAW, but his conflict with fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest continues to grow. However, former writer Freddie Prince Jr. has hinted that another star could be a bigger threat to the former world champion.

Balor had his eyes set on Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, and their feud got more intense owing to their history. However, Damian Priest's Money in the Bank win complicated the equation between him and Balor.

The latter found an ally in an old friend, JD McDonagh, on RAW. JD has proved himself useful for The Judgment Day, but Priest is not a fan. Many expect the tension between Balor and Priest to cause the heel faction's implosion due to a betrayal.

However, Freddie Prince Jr. shared an interesting theory that suggests JD is a more significant threat to Finn Balor and not Mr. Money in the Bank. The former WWE writer discussed the storyline on the latest edition of Wrestling with Freddie and said Balor could get JD McDonagh added to The Judgment Day. However, the latter would turn on his friend and orchestrate his exit from the group.

"The theory that I am hearing, I didn’t come up with this theory, it’s just one that’s out there in the streets. The theory is that JD McDonagh is going to become a member of The Judgment Day and turn on his confidante, Finn Balor. He will no longer be a friend of Finn, he will be a foe of Finn and turn on his brother. And that will bring him into the fold of The Judgment Day and leave Finn on the outs. And they can do something different with Finn," said Freddie Prince Jr. [6:50 - 7:25]

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio locked horns with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW's main event this week. The babyfaces picked up the win and left The Judgment Day fuming.

Could WWE book The Judgment Day in a massive WarGames match at Survivor Series?

The WWE Universe is convinced that the heel faction will be featured in a WarGames match at Survivor Series this year. Fans believe Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins will team up to take on The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh.

Since the WarGames match traditionally has five members in each team, many believe Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch could also be added to the match. Considering fans ' recent displeasure with repetitive booking on RAW, it will be interesting to see how this storyline will move forward.

