Finn Balor has now accomplished something that even John Cena has failed to do after title win at Payback 2023

Finn Balor now has a huge accomplishment that few WWE stars on the current roster have. Even legend John Cena has yet to achieve this accomplishment, as Balor became one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

By winning the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, not only is The Judgment Day completely plastered in gold, but Finn Balor has now become a Grand Slam Champion in the process. Again, John Cena has yet to accomplish this, as he hasn't won the Intercontinental title yet.

Finn Balor joins an elite list of WWE stars on the current roster who are Grand Slam Champions - including Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, Kofi Kingston, and Kevin Owens, the last of whom became Grand Slam Champion at WrestleMania 39 this year.

It's a huge accomplishment, and it will be interesting to see what The Judgment Day can do with the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

While Balor may have failed to become World Heavyweight Champion against Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam, he is now a tag team champion.

Damian Priest, on the other hand, still has the opportunity to add the World Heavyweight Championship to The Judgment Day, courtesy of the Money in the Bank briefcase.

If JD McDonagh joins The Judgment Day, then he will need a title around his waist too.

