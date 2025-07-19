Former AEW champion sends a message after major setback at All In

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Jul 19, 2025 11:58 GMT
A former AEW Tag Team Champion is still not over his AEW All In disappointment
A former AEW Tag Team Champion is still not over his AEW All In disappointment [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

An AEW up-and-comer and former champion unfortunately failed to accomplish his goal last week at All In : Texas. The star in question, Anthony Bowens, has now sent a message on social media reacting to what transpired at the event.

The 5-Tool Player began picking up momentum since he returned to All Elite programming at Dynasty 2025 to squash his former tag partner Max Caster, some time after breaking up their team. Unfortunately, multiple consecutive television losses led to Bowens calling out his mentor Billy Gunn for not adequately helping to boost his career.

The Pride of Professional Wrestling was in action last week at All In : Texas, where he entered the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match in the #8 spot. Despite putting in his best efforts, Bowens was unable to win the bout - in fact, at one point, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion was seemingly upstaged by Caster, who stood over his former Acclaimed teammate and led the audience to chant his fan chant while Bowens was recovering on the ramp.

Even though a week has passed since the pay-per-view, Anthony Bowens is evidently still not over his interaction with the self-proclaimed "Best Wrestler Alive" at the show, taking to X/Twitter to share a picture of the moment and writing:

"I see this pic every day and it’s driving me fucking nuts," posted Bowens.

Check out Anthony Bowens' tweet below:

The victory in the Gauntlet bout would ultimately go to MJF, who thus has earned a shot at the AEW World Championship.

Anthony Bowens to potentially split up with Billy Gunn on AEW TV

After his disappointment in the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In : Texas, cameras caught up with Anthony Bowens backstage. The 34-year-old star vented his frustrations over being embarrassed by Max Caster during the bout, and then proceeded to lash out at Billy Gunn for not strategizing with him beforehand. Bowens then demanded that the veteran meet with him on television the following week.

It remains to be seen whether this angle will lead to the budding star officially parting ways with Gunn.

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
