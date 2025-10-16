Former AEW champion sends a message after saving major name from Hangman Page

A former AEW TNT Champion saved his stablemate from Hangman Page on Dynamite and reacted to it with a message. The moment took place during a post-match brawl on the show.The 3-time AEW TNT Champion, Sammy Guevara has a message for his stablemate, Rush. A few weeks back, Sammy joined Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos in the LFI faction. Guevara accompanied his stablemates for their match this week on Dynamite, as they challenged The Opps for the World Trios titles. Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs of The Opps managed to retain their trios titles by defeating LFI in the end of an action-packed title encounter. LFI launched a post-match attack on The Opps before Hangman Page, who was sitting on the commentary desk, intervened.Just when Hangman was about to hit Rush with a bugshot lariat, Sammy Guevara pulled his LFI stablemate outside to save him. Taking to the X social media platform, Sammy also reacted to saving Rush from Hangman Page, saying he got Rush's back:&quot;I always got my hermanos’ back. 💀#LFI&quot; Guevara wrote.Sammy Guevara was the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champion for over a year, along with Dustin Rhodes. However, after Dustin got injured, Sammy replaced him with Rush as his partner to win the title again, and the two are currently the ROH World Tag Team Champions.Hangman Page is set to defend his AEW World title this SaturdaySince winning the AEW World Championship at All In Texas, Hangman Page has been a fighting champion and has successfully defended his title on multiple occasions. Hangman's next challenger is slated to be Samoa Joe at WrestleDream 2025 this Saturday. The match was made after a little altercation between them two weeks ago.Hangman and Joe also got into a war of words last week to hype up their match even more. It will be interesting to see who walks out of WrestleDream 2025 the AEW World Champion.